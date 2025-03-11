Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19, Zacks reports. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.19. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

