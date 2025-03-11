River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 55,988 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,910,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,988 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $65,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 14,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $541,832.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,791.45. This trade represents a 29.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $664,250.05. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,183 shares of company stock worth $7,702,821. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

NYSE EVTC opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

