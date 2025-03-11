River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 31,210 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,210 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $36,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $76,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $381.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.00 and a 52-week high of $445.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $410.00 and its 200 day moving average is $399.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.