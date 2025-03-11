Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $42.53 Million in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 226,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 47.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.99 and a 52-week high of $233.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.04.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

