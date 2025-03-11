Veren (TSE:VRN) Stock Price Up 16% – Here’s What Happened

Veren Inc. (TSE:VRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.39 and last traded at C$8.19. 27,269,131 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 4,652,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRN shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

