Natural Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,161 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after purchasing an additional 137,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $565,306,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,944.61 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,946.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,969.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.