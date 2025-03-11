Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $866.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $370.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $949.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $843.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

