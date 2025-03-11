River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 253,914 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,914 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $100,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 40,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.1% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 16,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $1,040,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,366.08. This represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 132,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $8,379,373.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,743,103.14. The trade was a 37.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

