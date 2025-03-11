Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

