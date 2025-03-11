Carnegie Mellon University Has $102.07 Million Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Carnegie Mellon University trimmed its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Duolingo comprises about 74.7% of Carnegie Mellon University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carnegie Mellon University’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $102,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,085,000 after acquiring an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,330,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Duolingo by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after buying an additional 76,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Shares of DUOL opened at $277.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.47 and a beta of 0.92. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400,100.16. This trade represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,159 shares of company stock worth $107,512,184. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

