Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Raised to Strong-Buy at National Bank Financial

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARE. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$18.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$13.03 and a one year high of C$29.70.

In other news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

