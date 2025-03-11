Brookline Capital Management Upgrades Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) to Strong-Buy

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Brookline Capital Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
