Founders Financial Alliance LLC Increases Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.93 and a 12 month high of $43.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

