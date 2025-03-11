Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 765.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,266 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Realty Income by 102.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,493 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.04.

Shares of O opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.55%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

