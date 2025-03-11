Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $338.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.52. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $279.00 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.