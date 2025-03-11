Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,670,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,686 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace accounts for about 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $182,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $122.30 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

