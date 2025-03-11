PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PCM Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Stock Performance

PCM stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. PCM Fund has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.