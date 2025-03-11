PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PGP opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

