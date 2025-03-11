Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CGO opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

