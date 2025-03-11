LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a 25.0% increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

LeMaitre Vascular has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $62.39 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

