PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
