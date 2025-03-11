PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

