Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $7.28 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 93.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $221.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.64. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $194.38 and a 12-month high of $226.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

