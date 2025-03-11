Sollinda Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIHP. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002,364 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,477,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 607,188 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 370,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215,554 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

