Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.