Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,392.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $449.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.66 and its 200 day moving average is $462.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.12 and a 52-week high of $536.84.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,940. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.