Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 14,130 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,112.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.4% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This trade represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $184.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $867.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.