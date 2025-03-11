United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stake Lifted by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 4.5 %

United Rentals stock opened at $600.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.27 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.