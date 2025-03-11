Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

