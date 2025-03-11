Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 292.81% and a negative net margin of 179.26%.
Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.64.
