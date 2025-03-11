Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 292.81% and a negative net margin of 179.26%.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.64.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

