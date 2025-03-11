GlobalData (LON:DATA) Announces Earnings Results

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GlobalData had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.96%.

GlobalData Stock Performance

GlobalData stock opened at GBX 162 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 189.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. GlobalData has a fifty-two week low of GBX 155.98 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 244 ($3.14).

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalData

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.51), for a total value of £3,900,000 ($5,021,243.72). Insiders own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

