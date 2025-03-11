Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.100-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.3 billion-$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Baird R W lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.84.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:KSS opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.08. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.