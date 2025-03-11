OFI Invest Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $576.45 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $553.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

