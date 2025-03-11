Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

