S&CO Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.8 %

ELAN opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

