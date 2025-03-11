Miller Financial Services LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 3,200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 228,177 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

