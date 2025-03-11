Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $13,933,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,357.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.