GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 0.8% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth $170,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
