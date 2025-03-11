Fairway Wealth LLC Acquires 3,564 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 157.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.05 and its 200-day moving average is $189.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $170.26 and a 1-year high of $199.72.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
