Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,312,325 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 0.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,063,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 94.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 137,267 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Roblox by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Roblox by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 99,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,320. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 44,888 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,693,728.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 573,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,401,692.66. This trade represents a 7.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 961,255 shares of company stock valued at $62,394,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.19.

Roblox Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

