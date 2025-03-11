Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 144,266 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $292,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,669 shares of company stock worth $18,821,383 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,699.88 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,863.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,982.70. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

