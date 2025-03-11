Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $2.46 Billion in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,474,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,355,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

