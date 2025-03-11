3,809 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.02. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.