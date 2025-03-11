Wallace Hart LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wallace Hart LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.3% of Wallace Hart LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wallace Hart LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,721,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,172,000 after buying an additional 633,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $266.63 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $304.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

