Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) to Issue — Dividend of $0.07 on April 1st

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.13.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.