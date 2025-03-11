John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2349 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.