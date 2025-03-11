Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Orion has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orion to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Orion Stock Performance

NYSE:OEC opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. Orion has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $755.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.03 million. Orion had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Orion from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

