Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 96,163.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,166,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,139,118 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.40% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,483,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dundas Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,301,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,032,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 164,513 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,036,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $3,764,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

