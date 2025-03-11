3,686 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.