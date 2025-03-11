Cooke & Bieler LP Has $51.59 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 941,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,980 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $51,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,488 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 41,733 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,523,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

