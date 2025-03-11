John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HEQ stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

